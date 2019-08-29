SRS Capital Advisors Inc. Acquires New Shares in Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY)

SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 5,632 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $255,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in BMY. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 313.9% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 40,851,887 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,949,043,000 after acquiring an additional 30,981,844 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 75.7% during the second quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 16,156,559 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $732,691,000 after purchasing an additional 6,960,047 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 380.2% during the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 6,252,847 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $298,324,000 after purchasing an additional 4,950,748 shares in the last quarter. Ronna Sue Cohen lifted its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 4,702.2% during the first quarter. Ronna Sue Cohen now owns 1,518,227 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,518,000 after purchasing an additional 1,486,612 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PGGM Investments acquired a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the second quarter worth $49,045,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on BMY. Barclays upgraded Bristol-Myers Squibb from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $53.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. ValuEngine upgraded Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $62.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Argus cut Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.36 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, May 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Bristol-Myers Squibb has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.88.

Shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock traded down $0.75 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $47.91. 517,546 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,531,407. Bristol-Myers Squibb Co has a 1 year low of $42.48 and a 1 year high of $63.69. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $45.69 and its 200 day moving average is $47.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 3.75 and a current ratio of 3.88. The firm has a market cap of $78.70 billion, a PE ratio of 12.05, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.73.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.12. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a return on equity of 47.63% and a net margin of 26.14%. The business had revenue of $6.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.10 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.01 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Bristol-Myers Squibb Co will post 4.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 5th were given a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 3rd. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.21%.

In related news, Director Robert J. Bertolini acquired 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $44.72 per share, with a total value of $491,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $509,673.84. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Bristol-Myers Squibb

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The company offers drugs in oncology, immunoscience, cardiovascular, and fibrotic diseases. The company's products include Opdivo, a biological product for anti-cancer indications; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor targeted at stroke prevention in adult patients with non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and the prevention and treatment of venous thromboembolic disorders; and Orencia, a biological product for adult patients with moderately to severely active RA and prostate-specific antigen, as well as reducing signs and symptoms in certain pediatric patients with moderately to severely active polyarticular juvenile idiopathic arthritis.

