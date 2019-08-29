SRS Capital Advisors Inc. Acquires New Shares in Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 1,136 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new stake in Amgen in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Arbor Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Amgen by 154.5% during the 2nd quarter. Arbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 168 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. C J Advisory Inc purchased a new stake in Amgen during the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Ashburton Jersey Ltd purchased a new stake in Amgen during the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its stake in Amgen by 402.1% during the 2nd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 236 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. 78.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have weighed in on AMGN. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $220.00 price target (up previously from $202.00) on shares of Amgen in a research note on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Amgen from $230.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Piper Jaffray Companies upped their target price on Amgen from $210.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Mizuho downgraded Amgen from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $208.00 to $212.00 in a research note on Monday, August 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $225.00 price target (up previously from $202.00) on shares of Amgen in a report on Friday, August 16th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $216.83.

NASDAQ:AMGN traded down $1.75 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $205.77. 1,011,086 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,072,623. Amgen, Inc. has a one year low of $166.30 and a one year high of $211.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $123.18 billion, a PE ratio of 14.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.19. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $188.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $183.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a current ratio of 2.89.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The medical research company reported $3.97 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.58 by $0.39. Amgen had a net margin of 33.78% and a return on equity of 76.17%. The business had revenue of $5.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.67 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.83 earnings per share. Amgen’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Amgen, Inc. will post 14.26 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $1.45 per share. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 14th. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is 40.28%.

In other Amgen news, Director R Sanders Williams sold 425 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.04, for a total transaction of $77,792.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 16,336 shares in the company, valued at $2,990,141.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Ronald D. Sugar sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.58, for a total transaction of $375,160.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 16,336 shares in the company, valued at $3,064,306.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,425 shares of company stock worth $804,312 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It offers products for the treatment of oncology/hematology, cardiovascular, inflammation, bone health, and neuroscience. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta, a pegylated protein to treat cancer patients; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Aranesp to treat anemia; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Sensipar/Mimpara products to treat sHPT in chronic kidney disease; and EPOGEN to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells.

