SRS Capital Advisors Inc. Acquires New Position in CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS)

SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 2,999 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock, valued at approximately $163,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 1,871.4% during the 1st quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 552 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 524 shares during the last quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 62.4% during the 2nd quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 565 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CVS Health during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Hudock Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 54.0% during the 2nd quarter. Hudock Capital Group LLC now owns 576 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tarbox Family Office Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 74.7% during the 2nd quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 580 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. 75.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho set a $71.00 price objective on shares of CVS Health and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. Evercore ISI set a $63.00 target price on shares of CVS Health and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Standpoint Research raised shares of CVS Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. Finally, Cowen reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $76.00 target price (up from $69.00) on shares of CVS Health in a report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $75.18.

Shares of CVS stock traded up $0.79 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $60.27. 3,022,331 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,634,657. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The firm has a market cap of $79.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.90. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $57.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $56.19. CVS Health Corp has a fifty-two week low of $51.72 and a fifty-two week high of $82.15.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $63.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $62.66 billion. CVS Health had a return on equity of 16.15% and a net margin of 1.91%. The firm’s revenue was up 35.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.69 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that CVS Health Corp will post 6.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 25th were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 24th. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.25%.

CVS Health Company Profile

CVS Health Corporation provides health services and plans in the United States. Its Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, such as plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, Medicare Part D, clinical, disease management, and medical spend management services.

