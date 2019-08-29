Splunk Inc (NASDAQ:SPLK) Shares Purchased by Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd.

Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lifted its holdings in Splunk Inc (NASDAQ:SPLK) by 2.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,425 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 383 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd.’s holdings in Splunk were worth $2,317,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SPLK. Lee Capital Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Splunk during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,246,000. FDx Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Splunk by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 1,860 shares of the software company’s stock worth $234,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new position in Splunk during the 1st quarter worth approximately $310,000. National Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Splunk by 49.1% during the 2nd quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,530 shares of the software company’s stock worth $571,000 after acquiring an additional 1,491 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Splunk by 15.2% during the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 370,749 shares of the software company’s stock worth $46,195,000 after acquiring an additional 48,936 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.38% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Ledger Susan St. sold 10,298 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.13, for a total value of $1,185,608.74. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 247,598 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,505,957.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Timothy Tully sold 4,624 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.59, for a total transaction of $534,488.16. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 117,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,554,198.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 31,813 shares of company stock valued at $3,676,685. 0.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have commented on SPLK shares. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Splunk from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $127.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. ValuEngine cut shares of Splunk from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $158.00 price target (down previously from $163.00) on shares of Splunk in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. BidaskClub cut shares of Splunk from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on shares of Splunk from $165.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company. Splunk has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $145.26.

SPLK stock traded up $1.42 on Thursday, hitting $111.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 77,799 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,669,285. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $130.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $128.49. Splunk Inc has a 1 year low of $83.69 and a 1 year high of $143.70. The stock has a market cap of $16.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -70.33 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a current ratio of 3.20, a quick ratio of 3.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29.

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 21st. The software company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.51) by $0.16. Splunk had a negative net margin of 15.16% and a negative return on equity of 12.69%. The firm had revenue of $516.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $488.97 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.08 EPS. Splunk’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Splunk Inc will post -0.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

