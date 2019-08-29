Sparkpoint Price Up 17% Over Last 7 Days (SRK)

Sparkpoint (CURRENCY:SRK) traded down 1.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on August 29th. Sparkpoint has a total market cap of $223,555.00 and $67,507.00 worth of Sparkpoint was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Sparkpoint token can now be bought for about $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including P2PB2B and Hotbit. During the last seven days, Sparkpoint has traded 17% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Sparkpoint alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002719 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010501 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $22.10 or 0.00231861 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $128.81 or 0.01351481 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0617 or 0.00000647 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0155 or 0.00000163 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.80 or 0.00018855 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $8.77 or 0.00091980 BTC.

Atlantis Blue Digital Token (ABDT) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00022584 BTC.

Sparkpoint Token Profile

Sparkpoint’s total supply is 16,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,405,245,254 tokens. Sparkpoint’s official website is sparkpoint.io . The official message board for Sparkpoint is medium.com/theecosystem . Sparkpoint’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Sparkpoint

Sparkpoint can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit and P2PB2B. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sparkpoint directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Sparkpoint should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Sparkpoint using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Sparkpoint Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Sparkpoint and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.