SOTHERLY HOTELS/SH SH (NASDAQ:SOHO) Share Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $6.95

SOTHERLY HOTELS/SH SH (NASDAQ:SOHO)’s stock price crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $6.95 and traded as high as $6.80. SOTHERLY HOTELS/SH SH shares last traded at $6.78, with a volume of 20,540 shares trading hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered SOTHERLY HOTELS/SH SH from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 10th.

Get SOTHERLY HOTELS/SH SH alerts:

The stock has a market cap of $95.33 million, a PE ratio of 6.61 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.47, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 2.27. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $6.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.96.

SOTHERLY HOTELS/SH SH (NASDAQ:SOHO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by ($0.59). SOTHERLY HOTELS/SH SH had a negative return on equity of 3.21% and a negative net margin of 1.54%. The business had revenue of $51.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $52.40 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that SOTHERLY HOTELS/SH SH will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 11th. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th will be paid a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.57%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 12th. SOTHERLY HOTELS/SH SH’s payout ratio is 50.00%.

In related news, CEO Andrew Sims sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.55, for a total value of $52,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 389,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,943,405.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider David R. Folsom sold 8,517 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.60, for a total value of $64,729.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 261,674 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,988,722.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 38,742 shares of company stock valued at $276,984 in the last ninety days. 14.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cottage Street Advisors LLC raised its holdings in SOTHERLY HOTELS/SH SH by 22.6% in the second quarter. Cottage Street Advisors LLC now owns 406,655 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,830,000 after purchasing an additional 74,964 shares in the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC bought a new position in SOTHERLY HOTELS/SH SH in the first quarter worth $434,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in SOTHERLY HOTELS/SH SH by 10.5% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 599,734 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,174,000 after purchasing an additional 57,021 shares in the last quarter. Burney Co. bought a new position in SOTHERLY HOTELS/SH SH in the first quarter worth $109,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in SOTHERLY HOTELS/SH SH in the second quarter worth $79,000. 30.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About SOTHERLY HOTELS/SH SH (NASDAQ:SOHO)

Sotherly Hotels Inc is a self-managed and self-administered lodging REIT focused on the acquisition, renovation, upbranding and repositioning of upscale to upper-upscale full-service hotels in the Southern United States. Currently, the Company's portfolio consists of investments in twelve hotel properties, comprising 3,156 rooms, and an interest in the Hyde Resort & Residences, a luxury condo hotel.

Read More: How do CD ladders protect against rising interest rates?

Receive News & Ratings for SOTHERLY HOTELS/SH SH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SOTHERLY HOTELS/SH SH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.