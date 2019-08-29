SONO (SONO) 24 Hour Volume Tops $4.00

SONO (CURRENCY:SONO) traded down 2.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on August 29th. SONO has a market cap of $8,918.00 and $4.00 worth of SONO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SONO coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0043 or 0.00000045 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, SONO has traded 31.4% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $80.27 or 0.00844196 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.21 or 0.00023273 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.63 or 0.00237962 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00006958 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0546 or 0.00000574 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded down 29.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

Aeternity (AE) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002307 BTC.

Stratis (STRAT) traded down 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00004076 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00003521 BTC.

SONO Profile

SONO (SONO) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SkunkHash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 20th, 2017. SONO’s total supply is 2,084,823 coins. The official website for SONO is projectsono.io . SONO’s official Twitter account is @AltComCoin

According to CryptoCompare, “AltCommunity Coin (ALTCOM) is a PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency based on the SkunkHash algorithm. “

Buying and Selling SONO

SONO can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SONO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SONO should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SONO using one of the exchanges listed above.

