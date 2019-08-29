Soleno Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:SLNO) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.17 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Soleno Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:SLNO) to post ($0.17) earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Soleno Therapeutics’ earnings. Soleno Therapeutics reported earnings per share of ($0.11) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 54.5%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 21st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Soleno Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($0.85) per share for the current financial year. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of ($0.84) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Soleno Therapeutics.

Soleno Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SLNO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.13).

Several research firms have issued reports on SLNO. Laidlaw initiated coverage on Soleno Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, July 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Soleno Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 10th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Soleno Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st.

In related news, major shareholder Larry N. Feinberg bought 57,069 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $2.14 per share, for a total transaction of $122,127.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 26.56% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Soleno Therapeutics in the second quarter worth about $30,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in Soleno Therapeutics in the second quarter worth approximately $49,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Soleno Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $72,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Soleno Therapeutics by 86.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 72,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,000 after acquiring an additional 33,319 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fosun International Ltd grew its stake in shares of Soleno Therapeutics by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Fosun International Ltd now owns 188,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $397,000 after buying an additional 8,569 shares in the last quarter. 46.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Soleno Therapeutics stock traded down $0.04 during trading on Thursday, reaching $1.78. The stock had a trading volume of 300 shares, compared to its average volume of 46,727. The company has a market capitalization of $56.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.74 and a beta of 2.29. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $2.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.19. Soleno Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $1.11 and a 52 week high of $5.07.

About Soleno Therapeutics

Soleno Therapeutics, Inc focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics for the treatment of rare diseases. Its lead candidate is diazoxide choline controlled-release, a tablet that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of Prader-Willi Syndrome. The company was formerly known as Capnia, Inc and changed its name to Soleno Therapeutics, Inc in May 2017.

