SocialCoin (SOCC) Price Up 10.9% This Week

SocialCoin (CURRENCY:SOCC) traded down 11.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on August 29th. One SocialCoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC on exchanges. SocialCoin has a market cap of $3,158.00 and approximately $12.00 worth of SocialCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, SocialCoin has traded up 10.9% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Footy Cash (XFT) traded up 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00004315 BTC.

DNotes (NOTE) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000039 BTC.

Creativecoin (CREA) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0224 or 0.00000349 BTC.

Canada eCoin (CDN) traded up 24.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000071 BTC.

Bitmark (BTM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0311 or 0.00000818 BTC.

BunnyCoin (BUN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Nyancoin (NYAN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000006 BTC.

GlobalCoin (GLC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000040 BTC.

SmileyCoin (SMLY) traded up 15.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

WorldCoin (WDC) traded up 20.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000015 BTC.

About SocialCoin

SocialCoin (CRYPTO:SOCC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses theScrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 20th, 2017. SocialCoin’s total supply is 10,678,425 coins and its circulating supply is 10,518,425 coins. The official website for SocialCoin is socc.network . SocialCoin’s official Twitter account is @SocialCoinNetwk

SocialCoin Coin Trading

SocialCoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SocialCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SocialCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SocialCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

