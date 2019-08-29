Snovian.Space (SNOV) Market Cap Tops $218,990.00

Snovian.Space (CURRENCY:SNOV) traded 21.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on August 29th. Over the last seven days, Snovian.Space has traded up 11.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Snovian.Space token can now be purchased for about $0.0007 or 0.00000008 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX, Tidex and Kucoin. Snovian.Space has a market cap of $218,990.00 and $218.00 worth of Snovian.Space was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.79 or 0.00040246 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $468.77 or 0.04972211 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001227 BTC.

Pundi X (NPXS) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000080 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0200 or 0.00000212 BTC.

Clipper Coin (CCCX) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0203 or 0.00000215 BTC.

Aurora (AOA) traded down 23.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0114 or 0.00000121 BTC.

MCO (MCO) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00068464 BTC.

Snovian.Space Token Profile

Snovian.Space (CRYPTO:SNOV) is a token. It was first traded on October 3rd, 2017. Snovian.Space’s total supply is 630,390,854 tokens and its circulating supply is 298,766,358 tokens. Snovian.Space’s official Twitter account is @snovio_ico . The official website for Snovian.Space is tokensale.snov.io . The Reddit community for Snovian.Space is /r/snovio_ico . The official message board for Snovian.Space is medium.com/@ico_snovio

Buying and Selling Snovian.Space

Snovian.Space can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Kucoin, IDEX and Tidex. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Snovian.Space directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Snovian.Space should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Snovian.Space using one of the exchanges listed above.

