SJW Group (NYSE:SJW) Hits New 12-Month High at $67.38

SJW Group (NYSE:SJW)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $67.38 and last traded at $67.21, with a volume of 24 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $66.71.

A number of research firms have issued reports on SJW. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SJW Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. UBS Group began coverage on shares of SJW Group in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $64.00 target price on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of SJW Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.60.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 3.97 and a current ratio of 3.97. The company has a market capitalization of $1.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.80, a P/E/G ratio of 7.70 and a beta of 0.05. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $64.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $62.39.

SJW Group (NYSE:SJW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $102.97 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $101.00 million. SJW Group had a return on equity of 7.45% and a net margin of 10.89%. On average, analysts forecast that SJW Group will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 5th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 2nd. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.78%. SJW Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.81%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Oakworth Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SJW Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its stake in SJW Group by 50.6% during the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 732 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new stake in SJW Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in SJW Group by 23.3% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,525 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cutler Group LP increased its stake in SJW Group by 18.8% during the 1st quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 1,897 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. 68.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About SJW Group (NYSE:SJW)

SJW Group, through its subsidiaries, provides water utility services in the United States. It engages in the production, purchase, storage, purification, distribution, wholesale, and retail sale of water. The company also provides non-tariffed services, including water system operations, maintenance agreements, and antenna site leases.

