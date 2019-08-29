Sixt (SIX2) – Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Sixt (ETR: SIX2):

8/29/2019 – Sixt was given a new €72.00 ($83.72) price target on by analysts at Berenberg Bank. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/28/2019 – Sixt was given a new €101.00 ($117.44) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/19/2019 – Sixt was given a new €120.00 ($139.53) price target on by analysts at Warburg Research. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/16/2019 – Sixt had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at DZ Bank AG.

8/14/2019 – Sixt was given a new €115.00 ($133.72) price target on by analysts at Oddo Bhf. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/13/2019 – Sixt was given a new €125.00 ($145.35) price target on by analysts at Warburg Research. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/13/2019 – Sixt was given a new €113.00 ($131.40) price target on by analysts at Baader Bank. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/13/2019 – Sixt was given a new €89.00 ($103.49) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/12/2019 – Sixt was given a new €100.00 ($116.28) price target on by analysts at Hauck & Aufhaeuser. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/25/2019 – Sixt was given a new €89.00 ($103.49) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/2/2019 – Sixt was given a new €125.00 ($145.35) price target on by analysts at Warburg Research. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

SIX2 stock opened at €83.80 ($97.44) on Thursday. Sixt SE has a twelve month low of €63.85 ($74.24) and a twelve month high of €113.50 ($131.98). The company has a market cap of $2.55 billion and a PE ratio of 16.88. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is €88.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is €91.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 278.82.

Sixt SE, through its subsidiaries, provides mobility services for private and business customers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Vehicle Rental and Leasing. The Vehicle Rental segment rents various utility vehicles and trucks; offers international holiday car rental services; provides mobility services for business travelers, as well as for sightseeing or special occasions; and offers luxury saloons, sports cars, SUVs, and car sharing products and transfer services.

Recommended Story: Penny Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Sixt SE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sixt SE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.