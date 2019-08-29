SIR Royalty Income Fund (TSE:SRV.UN) Stock Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $14.30

SIR Royalty Income Fund (TSE:SRV.UN)’s stock price crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $14.30 and traded as low as $12.81. SIR Royalty Income Fund shares last traded at $12.81, with a volume of 3,749 shares.

The firm has a market capitalization of $107.88 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.40. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$14.25 and its 200 day moving average price is C$15.65.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th will be issued a $0.105 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 19th. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.78%. SIR Royalty Income Fund’s payout ratio is 91.97%.

SIR Royalty Income Fund, through SIR Royalty Limited Partnership, owns SIR's restaurants in Canada. The company operates concept restaurants under the Jack Astor's Bar and Grill, Scaddabush Italian Kitchen & Bar, and Canyon Creek Chop House; and signature restaurant brands under the Reds Wine Tavern, Reds Midtown Tavern, Reds Square One, and The Loose Moose brands.

