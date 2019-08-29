Sino Biopharmaceutical (OTCMKTS:SBMFF) Sets New 52-Week High at $1.44

Sino Biopharmaceutical Limited (OTCMKTS:SBMFF)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $1.44 and last traded at $1.44, with a volume of 3100 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $1.33.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.00.

Sino Biopharmaceutical Company Profile (OTCMKTS:SBMFF)

Sino Biopharmaceutical Limited, researches, develops, manufactures, and sells Chinese medicines and chemical medicines in Hong Kong, Mainland China, and internationally. The company operates in Modernized Chinese Medicines and Chemical Medicines, Investment, and Others segments. Its principal products include hepatitis medicines, such as Runzhong dispersible tablets, Tianqingganmei injections, Tianqingganping enteric capsules, Tianding tablets, Mingzheng capsules, and Ganlixin injections and capsules; and cardio-cerebral medicines comprising Kaishi injections, Yilunping and Tuotuo tablets, Tianqingning injections, and Beraprost Sodium tablets; and oncology medicines consisting of Zhiruo, Saiweijian, Tianqingyitai, and Qingweike injections, as well as Shoufu and Yinishu tablets, and Gelike capsules.

