Sigma Capital Group (LON:SGM) Shares Cross Below 50 Day Moving Average of $108.18

Sigma Capital Group Plc (LON:SGM)’s stock price crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $108.18 and traded as low as $99.00. Sigma Capital Group shares last traded at $99.10, with a volume of 4,411 shares traded.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 107.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 110.88. The company has a market cap of $90.73 million and a P/E ratio of 8.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.87, a quick ratio of 5.50 and a current ratio of 5.63.

In related news, insider James C. McMahon acquired 2,797 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 31st. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 115 ($1.50) per share, for a total transaction of £3,216.55 ($4,202.99). Insiders acquired 52,797 shares of company stock valued at $5,966,655 in the last quarter.

Sigma Capital Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on private rented sector in the United Kingdom. It also engages in the urban regeneration and property asset management activities. The company was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Edinburgh, the United Kingdom.

