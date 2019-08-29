SIG (LON:SHI) Stock Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $132.98

SIG plc (LON:SHI) passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $132.98 and traded as low as $124.46. SIG shares last traded at $126.50, with a volume of 1,148,272 shares trading hands.

Several research firms have commented on SHI. Berenberg Bank cut their target price on SIG from GBX 140 ($1.83) to GBX 135 ($1.76) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of SIG in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Liberum Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of SIG in a research note on Friday, July 5th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating on shares of SIG in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating on shares of SIG in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 140.71 ($1.84).

The stock has a market cap of $715.19 million and a P/E ratio of 40.80. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 123.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 133.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.65.

SIG plc engages in the distribution and merchant of specialist building products for the construction and related markets in the United Kingdom, Ireland, and Mainland Europe. It offers insulation and energy management products, such as structural and technical insulations, dry linings, construction accessories, fixings, air handling systems, and modular housing systems.

