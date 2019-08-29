Short Interest in Warrior Met Coal Inc (NYSE:HCC) Declines By 15.9%

Warrior Met Coal Inc (NYSE:HCC) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,964,300 shares, a decrease of 15.9% from the July 15th total of 7,095,100 shares. Approximately 12.5% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 917,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6.5 days.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on HCC shares. B. Riley set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Warrior Met Coal and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Warrior Met Coal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 10th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Warrior Met Coal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $38.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $33.00 price objective on shares of Warrior Met Coal and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Warrior Met Coal from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Warrior Met Coal presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.56.

Shares of HCC stock traded up $0.59 on Thursday, hitting $20.85. The stock had a trading volume of 476,456 shares, compared to its average volume of 839,117. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.47. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $22.66 and its 200-day moving average is $26.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 2.73 and a current ratio of 3.31. Warrior Met Coal has a 52-week low of $19.89 and a 52-week high of $33.49.

Warrior Met Coal (NYSE:HCC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.47. The business had revenue of $397.61 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $311.62 million. Warrior Met Coal had a net margin of 47.01% and a return on equity of 62.99%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.81 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Warrior Met Coal will post 6.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 2nd were paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 1st. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.96%. Warrior Met Coal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 2.31%.

In related news, insider Brian M. Chopin sold 1,068 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.13, for a total transaction of $28,974.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Dale W. Boyles purchased 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $22.22 per share, with a total value of $26,664.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.59% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Warrior Met Coal by 94.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 34,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $839,000 after purchasing an additional 16,932 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in shares of Warrior Met Coal by 13.4% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 8,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,000 after purchasing an additional 950 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Warrior Met Coal by 104.3% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 791,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,083,000 after purchasing an additional 404,063 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Warrior Met Coal by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 674,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,259,000 after purchasing an additional 7,543 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Warrior Met Coal by 19.3% in the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 55,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,698,000 after purchasing an additional 9,045 shares during the last quarter.

Warrior Met Coal, Inc produces and exports metallurgical coal for the steel industry. It operates two underground mines located in Alabama. The company sells its metallurgical coal to a customer base of blast furnace steel producers located primarily in Europe, South America, and Asia. It also sells natural gas, which is extracted as a byproduct from coal production.

