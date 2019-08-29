Short Interest in TrustCo Bank Corp NY (NASDAQ:TRST) Decreases By 16.9%

TrustCo Bank Corp NY (NASDAQ:TRST) saw a significant decrease in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,782,300 shares, a decrease of 16.9% from the July 15th total of 3,347,600 shares. Approximately 3.0% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 232,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 12.0 days.

TRST has been the subject of a number of research reports. BidaskClub raised shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 28th. GMP Securities reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $6.00 price target on shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY in a research note on Thursday, July 11th.

In related news, Director William D. Powers sold 10,850 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.50, for a total value of $81,375.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 54,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $411,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Over the last three months, insiders sold 15,750 shares of company stock valued at $119,747. 2.64% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY by 68.9% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 102,188 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $809,000 after purchasing an additional 41,682 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY during the second quarter valued at approximately $290,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY during the second quarter valued at approximately $3,562,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY by 16.6% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 63,717 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $505,000 after purchasing an additional 9,092 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY during the second quarter valued at approximately $239,000. 62.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TRST stock traded up $0.07 during trading on Thursday, reaching $7.64. The company had a trading volume of 3,121 shares, compared to its average volume of 245,272. TrustCo Bank Corp NY has a 52 week low of $6.51 and a 52 week high of $9.32. The company has a market cap of $738.46 million, a P/E ratio of 12.10 and a beta of 1.11. The business has a 50 day moving average of $7.89 and a 200 day moving average of $7.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

TrustCo Bank Corp NY (NASDAQ:TRST) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The bank reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15. TrustCo Bank Corp NY had a net margin of 29.19% and a return on equity of 12.19%. The business had revenue of $44.11 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.068 per share. This represents a $0.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 5th.

TrustCo Bank Corp NY Company Profile

TrustCo Bank Corp NY operates as the holding company for Trustco Bank, a federal savings bank that provides personal and business banking services to individuals, partnerships, and corporations. The company is primarily involved in accepting deposits, and making loans and investments. It also operates as a real estate investment trust that acquires, holds, and manages real estate mortgage assets, including residential mortgage loans and mortgage backed securities.

