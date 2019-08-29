Short Interest in Summit Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMMF) Drops By 19.5%

Summit Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMMF) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 201,500 shares, a decrease of 19.5% from the July 15th total of 250,300 shares. Approximately 1.8% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 20,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 10.0 days.

In other news, CEO H Charles Maddy III sold 8,561 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.10, for a total value of $232,003.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Oscar M. Bean sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.00, for a total transaction of $26,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 84,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,205,892. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Summit Financial Group by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 624,133 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $16,759,000 after buying an additional 46,965 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Summit Financial Group by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 497,493 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $13,358,000 after buying an additional 39,175 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Summit Financial Group by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 275,354 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,393,000 after buying an additional 14,519 shares during the last quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in Summit Financial Group by 19.5% in the 1st quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 176,853 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,688,000 after buying an additional 28,813 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Summit Financial Group by 19.9% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 137,168 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,649,000 after buying an additional 22,786 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.81% of the company’s stock.

SMMF has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Summit Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. BidaskClub cut shares of Summit Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd.

NASDAQ SMMF traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $24.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 199 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,865. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.65. The stock has a market cap of $311.96 million, a P/E ratio of 11.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.94. Summit Financial Group has a 52 week low of $17.94 and a 52 week high of $27.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

Summit Financial Group (NASDAQ:SMMF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The bank reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $26.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.68 million. Summit Financial Group had a net margin of 24.74% and a return on equity of 13.30%. On average, research analysts expect that Summit Financial Group will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current year.

About Summit Financial Group

Summit Financial Group, Inc operates as a financial holding company for Summit Community Bank, Inc that provides community banking and other financial services to individuals and businesses primarily in the Eastern Panhandle and South Central regions of West Virginia and the Shenandoah Valley, and Southwestern regions of Virginia.

