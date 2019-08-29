Short Interest in Staffing 360 Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:STAF) Declines By 19.7%

Staffing 360 Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:STAF) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 363,300 shares, a drop of 19.7% from the July 15th total of 452,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 71,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.1 days. Currently, 6.4% of the shares of the company are short sold.

STAF stock remained flat at $$1.34 during trading hours on Thursday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,409 shares, compared to its average volume of 57,303. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.68, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market cap of $11.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.10 and a beta of 1.69. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.60. Staffing 360 Solutions has a 1 year low of $1.26 and a 1 year high of $3.45.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 21st. Staffing 360 Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -9.30%.

In other news, Chairman Brendan Flood acquired 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 25th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1.60 per share, for a total transaction of $80,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 15.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Staffing 360 Solutions by 211.1% during the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 42,307 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 28,710 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Staffing 360 Solutions by 11.2% during the second quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 65,615 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 6,610 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Staffing 360 Solutions by 32.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 31,036 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 7,628 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Staffing 360 Solutions by 75.5% during the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 32,485 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 13,977 shares during the period. 2.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Staffing 360 Solutions from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 4th.

About Staffing 360 Solutions

Staffing 360 Solutions, Inc, a staffing company, engages in the acquisition of staffing companies in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: Commercial – US, Professional – US, and Professional – UK. It focuses primarily on the staffing companies supporting accounting and finance, information technology, engineering, administration, and commercial disciplines.

