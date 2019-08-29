Short Interest in Staffing 360 Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:STAF) Declines By 19.7%

Staffing 360 Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:STAF) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 363,300 shares, a drop of 19.7% from the July 15th total of 452,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 71,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.1 days. Currently, 6.4% of the shares of the company are short sold.
STAF stock remained flat at $$1.34 during trading hours on Thursday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,409 shares, compared to its average volume of 57,303. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.68, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market cap of $11.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.10 and a beta of 1.69. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.60. Staffing 360 Solutions has a 1 year low of $1.26 and a 1 year high of $3.45.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 21st. Staffing 360 Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -9.30%.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Staffing 360 Solutions by 211.1% during the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 42,307 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 28,710 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Staffing 360 Solutions by 11.2% during the second quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 65,615 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 6,610 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Staffing 360 Solutions by 32.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 31,036 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 7,628 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Staffing 360 Solutions by 75.5% during the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 32,485 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 13,977 shares during the period. 2.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Staffing 360 Solutions from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 4th.
About Staffing 360 Solutions
Staffing 360 Solutions, Inc, a staffing company, engages in the acquisition of staffing companies in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: Commercial – US, Professional – US, and Professional – UK. It focuses primarily on the staffing companies supporting accounting and finance, information technology, engineering, administration, and commercial disciplines.
