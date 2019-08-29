Short Interest in Spotify Technology SA (NYSE:SPOT) Decreases By 11.5%

Spotify Technology SA (NYSE:SPOT) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,054,800 shares, a decrease of 11.5% from the July 15th total of 6,843,100 shares. Currently, 5.9% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,520,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.0 days.

Several research analysts have recently commented on SPOT shares. ValuEngine raised Spotify Technology from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Consumer Edge started coverage on Spotify Technology in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. They issued an “equal weight” rating on the stock. UBS Group downgraded Spotify Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $155.00 to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Spotify Technology from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Spotify Technology from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $170.25.

Shares of SPOT opened at $132.67 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $24.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -221.12 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Spotify Technology has a one year low of $103.29 and a one year high of $193.95. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $149.23.

Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported ($0.47) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.51) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.83 billion. Spotify Technology had a return on equity of 13.23% and a net margin of 4.48%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Spotify Technology will post -2.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Spotify Technology SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides music streaming services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Premium and Ad-Supported. The Premium segment offers commercial-free music services to subscribers comprising unlimited online and offline high-quality streaming access to its catalog.

