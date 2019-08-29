Short Interest in Schlumberger Limited. (NYSE:SLB) Grows By 11.1%

Schlumberger Limited. (NYSE:SLB) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 26,419,800 shares, an increase of 11.1% from the July 15th total of 23,790,900 shares. Currently, 1.9% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 10,130,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.6 days.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on SLB shares. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Schlumberger from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, June 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Schlumberger from $42.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. AltaCorp Capital reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Schlumberger in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Schlumberger from $51.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Schlumberger to $51.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.83.

Get Schlumberger alerts:

Shares of NYSE SLB traded up $0.53 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $32.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,611,291 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,928,339. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $40.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.01. Schlumberger has a 1 year low of $31.03 and a 1 year high of $65.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.44.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 19th. The oil and gas company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35. Schlumberger had a net margin of 6.38% and a return on equity of 5.62%. The business had revenue of $8.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.11 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.43 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Schlumberger will post 1.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 4th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.22%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 3rd. Schlumberger’s payout ratio is 123.46%.

In related news, insider Stephanie Cox sold 24,057 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.59, for a total transaction of $976,473.63. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 46,354 shares in the company, valued at $1,881,508.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Patrick Schorn sold 12,151 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.93, for a total transaction of $473,038.43. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 130,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,060,900. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.48% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Schlumberger by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 16,487,841 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $593,754,000 after acquiring an additional 1,125,484 shares during the last quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC now owns 122,823 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,351,000 after buying an additional 6,869 shares during the last quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY bought a new stake in shares of Schlumberger in the 1st quarter worth about $3,287,000. MHI Funds LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schlumberger in the 1st quarter worth about $213,000. Finally, Conning Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 132,741 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,784,000 after buying an additional 10,963 shares during the last quarter. 77.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Schlumberger Company Profile

Schlumberger Limited supplies technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production, and processing to the oil and gas industry worldwide. The company's Reservoir Characterization segment offers reservoir interpretation and data processing services; open and cased-hole, and slickline services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services; tubing-conveyed perforating services; integrated production systems; software, consulting, information management, and IT infrastructure services; reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement consulting services; petro technical data services and training solutions; and integrated management services.

Featured Story: NASDAQ

Receive News & Ratings for Schlumberger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schlumberger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.