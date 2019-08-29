Short Interest in Rogers Co. (NYSE:ROG) Decreases By 17.2%

Rogers Co. (NYSE:ROG) saw a significant decline in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 606,300 shares, a decline of 17.2% from the July 15th total of 732,600 shares. Currently, 3.3% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 217,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.8 days.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Rogers during the second quarter worth $25,000. Private Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Rogers by 48.6% during the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 214 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Rogers during the second quarter worth $39,000. Creative Planning acquired a new position in shares of Rogers during the second quarter worth $201,000. Finally, Courier Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rogers during the second quarter valued at $207,000. 97.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:ROG traded up $6.08 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $134.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,063 shares, compared to its average volume of 179,227. The company has a market capitalization of $2.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.31 and a beta of 2.16. Rogers has a 12 month low of $89.21 and a 12 month high of $206.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 3.33 and a current ratio of 4.52. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $147.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $155.92.

Rogers (NYSE:ROG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The electronics maker reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $242.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $244.90 million. Rogers had a net margin of 10.39% and a return on equity of 14.33%. Rogers’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.19 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Rogers will post 6.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on ROG shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Rogers from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Rogers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of Rogers from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Rogers in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $200.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $190.80.

Rogers Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and sells engineered materials and components worldwide. It operates in Advanced Connectivity Solutions (ACS), Elastomeric Material Solutions (EMS), Power Electronics Solutions (PES), and Other segments. The ACS segment offers circuit materials and solutions for connectivity applications in wireless infrastructure, automotive, aerospace and defense, connected devices, wired infrastructure, and consumer electronics under the RO3000, RO4000, RT/duroid, TMM, AD Series, and CLTE Series names.

