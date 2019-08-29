Short Interest in Pure Storage Inc (NYSE:PSTG) Rises By 14.3%

Pure Storage Inc (NYSE:PSTG) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 18,470,300 shares, a growth of 14.3% from the July 15th total of 16,153,700 shares. Currently, 10.2% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,330,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.3 days.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Piper Jaffray Companies lowered their target price on Pure Storage from $25.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Pure Storage from $21.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Pure Storage from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. ValuEngine downgraded Pure Storage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Pure Storage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Pure Storage currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.55.

Shares of PSTG stock traded up $0.30 on Thursday, reaching $15.91. The company had a trading volume of 1,100,787 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,575,834. The company has a current ratio of 3.35, a quick ratio of 3.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market cap of $3.99 billion, a PE ratio of -22.73 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a 50-day moving average of $14.81 and a 200-day moving average of $18.27. Pure Storage has a 12 month low of $12.68 and a 12 month high of $29.14.

Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 21st. The technology company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by $0.05. Pure Storage had a negative return on equity of 25.30% and a negative net margin of 14.51%. The company had revenue of $396.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $392.34 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.01 EPS. Pure Storage’s revenue was up 28.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Pure Storage will post -0.7 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Timothy Riitters sold 10,420 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.59, for a total transaction of $162,447.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 10.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PSTG. Eminence Capital LP increased its stake in Pure Storage by 107.0% during the 2nd quarter. Eminence Capital LP now owns 10,790,325 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $164,768,000 after purchasing an additional 5,576,975 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Pure Storage by 700.6% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,605,549 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $55,057,000 after purchasing an additional 3,155,201 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Pure Storage during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,990,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Pure Storage by 27.9% during the 1st quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 12,650,885 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $275,663,000 after purchasing an additional 2,761,026 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC increased its stake in Pure Storage by 15.4% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 18,219,508 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $397,003,000 after purchasing an additional 2,428,068 shares in the last quarter. 81.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Pure Storage

Pure Storage, Inc engages in building a data platform that enables businesses to enhance performance and reduce complexity and costs worldwide. The company delivers its data platform through Purity Operating Environment, an optimized software for solid-state memory that offers enterprise-class storage and protocol services; FlashArray and FlashBlade optimized hardware products for solid-state memory to enhance the performance and density of flash, optimize its advanced software services, and reduce solution cost for customers; Pure1, a cloud-based management and support software; and FlashStack and Artificial Intelligence Ready Infrastructure converged infrastructure solutions.

