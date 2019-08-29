Short Interest in PDC Energy Inc (NASDAQ:PDCE) Grows By 7.7%

PDC Energy Inc (NASDAQ:PDCE) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,144,200 shares, a growth of 7.7% from the July 15th total of 7,562,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,310,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6.2 days. Approximately 13.1% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of PDC Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $38.00 in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Imperial Capital reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of PDC Energy in a report on Tuesday. Wolfe Research raised shares of PDC Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Tuesday. ValuEngine raised shares of PDC Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on shares of PDC Energy from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.38.

Get PDC Energy alerts:

NASDAQ PDCE traded up $1.64 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $32.23. 1,485,531 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,251,253. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $28.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.89, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.09. PDC Energy has a 52 week low of $24.13 and a 52 week high of $57.40.

PDC Energy (NASDAQ:PDCE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The energy producer reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $390.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $333.78 million. PDC Energy had a negative return on equity of 3.08% and a net margin of 7.73%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 83.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.56 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that PDC Energy will post 1.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in shares of PDC Energy by 0.3% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 102,042 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $4,151,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the period. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PDC Energy by 2.9% in the second quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC now owns 14,200 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $512,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of PDC Energy by 1.8% in the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 25,592 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $1,041,000 after buying an additional 462 shares in the last quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PDC Energy by 3.5% in the first quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 21,244 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $864,000 after buying an additional 723 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV lifted its holdings in shares of PDC Energy by 2.3% in the second quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 32,784 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $1,182,000 after buying an additional 747 shares in the last quarter.

PDC Energy Company Profile

PDC Energy, Inc, an independent exploration and production company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. Its operations are primarily located in the Wattenberg Field in Colorado and the Delaware Basin in Texas. The company was formerly known as Petroleum Development Corporation and changed its name to PDC Energy, Inc in June 2012.

Featured Article: What impact do institutional investors have on markets?

Receive News & Ratings for PDC Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PDC Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.