Short Interest in Origin Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:OBNK) Increases By 18.0%

Origin Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:OBNK) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 600,100 shares, an increase of 18.0% from the July 15th total of 508,600 shares. Currently, 3.4% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 84,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 7.1 days.

OBNK stock traded down $0.31 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $31.93. The stock had a trading volume of 719 shares, compared to its average volume of 132,909. The firm has a market capitalization of $766.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.51 and a beta of 0.40. Origin Bancorp has a 52 week low of $27.41 and a 52 week high of $41.79. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

Origin Bancorp (NASDAQ:OBNK) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.11). Origin Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.30% and a net margin of 20.20%. The firm had revenue of $54.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.53 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Origin Bancorp will post 2.29 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Investors of record on Friday, August 16th will be issued a $0.093 dividend. This represents a $0.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.17%. This is a boost from Origin Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th. Origin Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 16.82%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in shares of Origin Bancorp by 14.5% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 381 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its position in Origin Bancorp by 2.8% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 33,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,095,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Origin Bancorp in the second quarter worth about $33,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Origin Bancorp by 24.6% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,000 after purchasing an additional 1,048 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in Origin Bancorp by 49.5% in the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 3,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 1,273 shares during the period. 50.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently commented on OBNK shares. Raymond James cut Origin Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research cut Origin Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 6th.

Origin Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Origin Bank that provides banking and financial services to small and medium-sized businesses, municipalities, high net worth individuals, and retail clients in Louisiana, Texas, and Mississippi. It accepts noninterest and interest-bearing checking accounts, savings deposits, money market accounts, and time deposits; and offers single and multi-family real estate, residential construction, commercial building, and consumer loans, as well as loans to small and medium-sized businesses.

