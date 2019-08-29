Short Interest in OneSmart International Edun Gr Ltd – (NYSE:ONE) Decreases By 16.7%

OneSmart International Edun Gr Ltd – (NYSE:ONE) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 664,200 shares, a decline of 16.7% from the July 15th total of 797,800 shares. Currently, 0.8% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 159,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.2 days.

NYSE ONE traded up $0.01 during trading on Thursday, hitting $7.73. 1,800 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 172,449. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The company has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a PE ratio of -7.58 and a beta of 0.37. OneSmart International Edun Gr has a fifty-two week low of $6.71 and a fifty-two week high of $9.93. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $7.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.10.

Get OneSmart International Edun Gr alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised OneSmart International Edun Gr from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in OneSmart International Edun Gr by 141.1% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 329,084 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,620,000 after purchasing an additional 192,619 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new stake in shares of OneSmart International Edun Gr during the second quarter worth approximately $174,000. Northern Trust Corp bought a new stake in OneSmart International Edun Gr in the second quarter valued at approximately $661,000. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of OneSmart International Edun Gr during the second quarter worth $223,000. Finally, Carlyle Group L.P. increased its position in shares of OneSmart International Edun Gr by 33.9% during the second quarter. Carlyle Group L.P. now owns 31,017,142 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $246,896,000 after acquiring an additional 7,860,000 shares in the last quarter. 37.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

OneSmart International Edun Gr Company Profile

OneSmart International Education Group Limited provides tutoring services for kindergarten and primary, middle, and high schools (K12) in the People's Republic of China. The company offers young children services, including Chinese language and computer programming under the HappyMath brand; and English tutoring services focusing on early childhood under the brand FasTrack English brand.

Further Reading: Trade War

Receive News & Ratings for OneSmart International Edun Gr Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OneSmart International Edun Gr and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.