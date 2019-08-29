Short Interest in OneSmart International Edun Gr Ltd – (NYSE:ONE) Decreases By 16.7%

OneSmart International Edun Gr Ltd – (NYSE:ONE) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 664,200 shares, a decline of 16.7% from the July 15th total of 797,800 shares. Currently, 0.8% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 159,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.2 days.
NYSE ONE traded up $0.01 during trading on Thursday, hitting $7.73. 1,800 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 172,449. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The company has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a PE ratio of -7.58 and a beta of 0.37. OneSmart International Edun Gr has a fifty-two week low of $6.71 and a fifty-two week high of $9.93. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $7.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.10.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised OneSmart International Edun Gr from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd.
OneSmart International Edun Gr Company Profile
OneSmart International Education Group Limited provides tutoring services for kindergarten and primary, middle, and high schools (K12) in the People's Republic of China. The company offers young children services, including Chinese language and computer programming under the HappyMath brand; and English tutoring services focusing on early childhood under the brand FasTrack English brand.
