Short Interest in Norfolk Southern Corp. (NYSE:NSC) Drops By 18.2%

Norfolk Southern Corp. (NYSE:NSC) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,516,400 shares, a drop of 18.2% from the July 15th total of 4,299,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,760,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.0 days. Currently, 1.3% of the company’s shares are sold short.

In other news, Director Jennifer F. Scanlon acquired 525 shares of Norfolk Southern stock in a transaction on Monday, July 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $191.52 per share, for a total transaction of $100,548.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $100,548. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harfst & Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Harfst & Associates Inc. now owns 1,394 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $260,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Alera Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Alera Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,129 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $211,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Telemus Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 1,618 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $302,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,409 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,078,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Contravisory Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 18.4% during the 2nd quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 360 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. 73.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Deutsche Bank reduced their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $198.00 to $196.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Cascend Securities downgraded Norfolk Southern from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Argus lifted their price target on Norfolk Southern from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Norfolk Southern in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $237.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Norfolk Southern from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $226.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $205.83.

Shares of Norfolk Southern stock traded up $2.19 during trading on Thursday, reaching $174.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 79,918 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,795,215. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The company has a market cap of $45.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.31. Norfolk Southern has a 1-year low of $138.65 and a 1-year high of $211.46. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $184.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $190.56.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The railroad operator reported $2.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.77 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $2.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.95 billion. Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 18.24% and a net margin of 24.15%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.50 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Norfolk Southern will post 10.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 5th will be given a $0.94 dividend. This is a boost from Norfolk Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.86. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 2nd. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.15%. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.54%.

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods. The company transports industrial products, including chemicals, agriculture, and metals and construction materials; and coal, automobiles, and automotive parts.

