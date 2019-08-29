Short Interest in Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI) Grows By 12.0%

Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 808,700 shares, an increase of 12.0% from the July 15th total of 721,800 shares. Currently, 1.7% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 407,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.0 days.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on MASI. UBS Group raised their price target on Masimo from $172.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. BidaskClub lowered Masimo from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised Masimo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $153.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $158.00 price target (up previously from $155.00) on shares of Masimo in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Masimo from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $159.25.

MASI traded up $1.70 during trading on Thursday, reaching $154.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 259,979 shares, compared to its average volume of 415,627. Masimo has a 52-week low of $98.23 and a 52-week high of $160.25. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $152.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $140.29. The company has a market capitalization of $7.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.14.

Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The medical equipment provider reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.03. Masimo had a return on equity of 17.82% and a net margin of 22.15%. The company had revenue of $229.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $222.46 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.73 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Masimo will post 3.15 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Anand Sampath sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.39, for a total transaction of $4,271,700.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 27,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,918,288.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Joe E. Kiani sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.14, for a total value of $15,014,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 239,241 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,919,643.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 258,738 shares of company stock worth $38,858,247. Corporate insiders own 11.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MASI. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Masimo during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Masimo during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Masimo by 92.1% during the 2nd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 340 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the period. Pearl River Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Masimo during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Masimo during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Institutional investors own 82.91% of the company’s stock.

Masimo Company Profile

Masimo Corporation, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and markets noninvasive monitoring technologies worldwide. The company offers Masimo Signal Extraction Technology (SET) pulse oximetry with measure-through motion and low perfusion pulse oximetry monitoring to address the primary limitations of conventional pulse oximetry.

