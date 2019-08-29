Short Interest in Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) Decreases By 13.6%

Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,646,300 shares, a decrease of 13.6% from the July 15th total of 1,905,900 shares. Approximately 1.6% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 729,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.3 days.

Shares of LH traded up $3.63 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $167.85. 363,741 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 771,934. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $168.20 and a 200-day moving average of $161.43. Laboratory Corp. of America has a 52 week low of $119.38 and a 52 week high of $178.44. The stock has a market cap of $16.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.23, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.14.

Laboratory Corp. of America (NYSE:LH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The medical research company reported $2.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.90 by $0.03. Laboratory Corp. of America had a net margin of 8.19% and a return on equity of 16.28%. The business had revenue of $2.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.89 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.98 EPS. The business’s revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Laboratory Corp. of America will post 11.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Glenn A. Eisenberg sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.40, for a total value of $1,674,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 28,366 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,748,468.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Kerrii B. Anderson sold 3,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $527,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 22,233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,779,610. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 21,491 shares of company stock valued at $3,677,189 over the last 90 days. 0.74% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Laboratory Corp. of America by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,029,286 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,534,283,000 after acquiring an additional 257,173 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Laboratory Corp. of America by 2.5% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,615,327 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $276,172,000 after purchasing an additional 38,691 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Laboratory Corp. of America by 81.4% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,596,659 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $244,257,000 after purchasing an additional 716,703 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Laboratory Corp. of America by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,460,214 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $184,501,000 after purchasing an additional 34,797 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Laboratory Corp. of America by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,412,093 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $178,140,000 after purchasing an additional 111,859 shares during the last quarter. 89.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on LH shares. Deutsche Bank upgraded Laboratory Corp. of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $180.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Laboratory Corp. of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. KeyCorp increased their price target on Laboratory Corp. of America from $172.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Barclays set a $200.00 price target on Laboratory Corp. of America and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Laboratory Corp. of America from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $174.60 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $185.91.

About Laboratory Corp. of America

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as an independent clinical laboratory company worldwide. It operates in two segments, LabCorp Diagnostics (LCD) and Covance Drug Development. It offers various clinical laboratory tests, such as blood chemistry analyses, urinalyses, blood cell counts, thyroid tests, Pap tests, hemoglobin A1C and vitamin D products, prostate-specific antigens, tests for sexually-transmitted diseases, hepatitis C tests, microbiology cultures and procedures, and alcohol and other substance-abuse tests.

