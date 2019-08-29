Short Interest in KNOT Offshore Partners LP (NYSE:KNOP) Decreases By 13.6%

KNOT Offshore Partners LP (NYSE:KNOP) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 31,700 shares, a decrease of 13.6% from the July 15th total of 36,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 87,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP boosted its holdings in KNOT Offshore Partners by 2.0% in the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP now owns 2,423,663 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $46,265,000 after purchasing an additional 47,500 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of KNOT Offshore Partners by 2,973.3% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,842,496 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $35,173,000 after buying an additional 1,782,545 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of KNOT Offshore Partners in the 2nd quarter worth $10,271,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of KNOT Offshore Partners by 38.2% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 505,800 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $9,656,000 after buying an additional 139,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of KNOT Offshore Partners by 23.3% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 416,473 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $7,909,000 after buying an additional 78,634 shares during the last quarter. 35.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. TheStreet downgraded KNOT Offshore Partners from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised KNOT Offshore Partners from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th.

NYSE:KNOP traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $18.50. 108,900 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 102,278. KNOT Offshore Partners has a twelve month low of $17.18 and a twelve month high of $22.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 0.42 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $19.23 and a 200 day moving average of $19.16. The stock has a market cap of $602.64 million, a PE ratio of 7.37 and a beta of 0.57.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 26th were given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 25th. KNOT Offshore Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 82.87%.

KNOT Offshore Partners Company Profile

KNOT Offshore Partners LP owns and operates shuttle tankers under long-term charters in the North Sea and Brazil. The company provides loading, transportation, and storage of crude oil under time charters and bareboat charters. As of April 10, 2019, it had a fleet of 16 shuttle tankers. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Aberdeen, the United Kingdom.

