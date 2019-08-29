Short Interest in International Bancshares Corp (NASDAQ:IBOC) Increases By 16.6%

International Bancshares Corp (NASDAQ:IBOC) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 728,900 shares, an increase of 16.6% from the July 15th total of 625,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 177,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.1 days. Currently, 1.3% of the company’s shares are short sold.

In related news, Director Roberto R. Resendez purchased 2,000 shares of International Bancshares stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $36.43 per share, with a total value of $72,860.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 31,141 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,134,466.63. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Roberto R. Resendez purchased 4,000 shares of International Bancshares stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $32.40 per share, with a total value of $129,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $542,052. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders acquired 9,000 shares of company stock valued at $313,460. Corporate insiders own 16.00% of the company’s stock.

Get International Bancshares alerts:

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in International Bancshares during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC raised its position in International Bancshares by 241.5% during the second quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC now owns 782 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 553 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in International Bancshares by 459.1% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 833 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 684 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new position in International Bancshares during the second quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. bought a new position in International Bancshares during the first quarter valued at approximately $207,000. 59.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ IBOC traded up $0.68 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $35.47. The company had a trading volume of 8,611 shares, compared to its average volume of 415,473. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $35.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79. The company has a market capitalization of $2.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.98 and a beta of 1.32. International Bancshares has a 12-month low of $32.04 and a 12-month high of $47.95.

International Bancshares (NASDAQ:IBOC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The bank reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. International Bancshares had a net margin of 32.82% and a return on equity of 10.79%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on IBOC. ValuEngine lowered shares of International Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. BidaskClub raised shares of International Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd.

International Bancshares Company Profile

International Bancshares Corporation, a financial holding company, provides commercial and retail banking services. It accepts checking and saving deposits; and offers commercial, real estate, personal, home improvement, automobile, and other installment and term loans. The company also provides international banking services, including letters of credit, commercial and industrial loans, and foreign exchange.

Recommended Story: Stock Symbols and CUSIP Explained



Receive News & Ratings for International Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.