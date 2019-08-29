Short Interest in Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP) Rises By 14.3%

Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,222,800 shares, a growth of 14.3% from the July 15th total of 6,318,200 shares. Approximately 6.8% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,390,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.2 days.

Shares of HP traded up $0.43 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $37.25. The stock had a trading volume of 1,989,393 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,358,656. Helmerich & Payne has a 1-year low of $36.22 and a 1-year high of $73.74. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $52.29. The company has a market cap of $4.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 266.07 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 2.86 and a quick ratio of 2.47.

Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The oil and gas company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.05. Helmerich & Payne had a negative net margin of 2.54% and a positive return on equity of 4.06%. The business had revenue of $687.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $689.41 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.01) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Helmerich & Payne will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, August 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.71 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 9th. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.62%. Helmerich & Payne’s dividend payout ratio is currently 2,028.57%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Commonwealth Bank of Australia increased its stake in Helmerich & Payne by 150.0% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia now owns 500 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in Helmerich & Payne in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Synovus Financial Corp increased its stake in Helmerich & Payne by 45.0% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 580 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in Helmerich & Payne by 2,704.0% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 701 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 676 shares during the period. Finally, Edge Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Helmerich & Payne by 233.3% in the second quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.41% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on HP shares. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price target on shares of Helmerich & Payne from $72.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Helmerich & Payne from $56.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Helmerich & Payne in a report on Thursday, June 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. AltaCorp Capital restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Helmerich & Payne in a report on Thursday, June 20th. Finally, B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $63.00 price objective (down from $83.00) on shares of Helmerich & Payne in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.86.

Helmerich & Payne Company Profile

Helmerich & Payne, Inc primarily engages in drilling oil and gas wells for exploration and production companies. The company operates through U.S. Land, Offshore, and International Land segments. The U.S. Land segment drills primarily in Colorado, Louisiana, Ohio, Oklahoma, New Mexico, North Dakota, Pennsylvania, Texas, Utah, West Virginia, and Wyoming.

