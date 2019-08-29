Short Interest in Hancock Jaffe Laboratories Inc (NASDAQ:HJLI) Expands By 28.3%

Hancock Jaffe Laboratories Inc (NASDAQ:HJLI) saw a significant increase in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 23,600 shares, an increase of 28.3% from the July 15th total of 18,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 239,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.4% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Shares of NASDAQ HJLI traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $1.02. 33,637 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 168,824. The firm has a market cap of $18.28 million, a PE ratio of -0.53 and a beta of 1.34. Hancock Jaffe Laboratories has a fifty-two week low of $0.87 and a fifty-two week high of $3.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 2.46 and a quick ratio of 2.46. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.55.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Hancock Jaffe Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $3.00 target price on shares of Hancock Jaffe Laboratories in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Hancock Jaffe Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 26th.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Hancock Jaffe Laboratories stock. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Hancock Jaffe Laboratories Inc (NASDAQ:HJLI) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 77,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $81,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned 0.43% of Hancock Jaffe Laboratories at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

Hancock Jaffe Laboratories, Inc, a development stage medical device company, develops and sells biological tissue solutions to treat patients with coronary, vascular, end stage renal, and peripheral arterial diseases in the United States and Europe. The company develops and manufactures implantable cardiovascular bioprosthetic devices for patients with cardiovascular disease, peripheral arterial and venous disease, and end stage renal disease.

