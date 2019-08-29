Short Interest in Endurance International Group Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:EIGI) Declines By 15.6%

Endurance International Group Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:EIGI) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,462,100 shares, a decrease of 15.6% from the July 15th total of 5,284,400 shares. Approximately 5.7% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 470,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 9.5 days.

In related news, major shareholder Opportunistic Value Fun Okumus acquired 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $4.30 per share, for a total transaction of $129,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 50.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of Endurance International Group by 578.9% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,063 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 5,170 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Endurance International Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Endurance International Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of Endurance International Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Finally, Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Endurance International Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.59% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ EIGI traded up $0.04 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $5.15. The stock had a trading volume of 195,183 shares, compared to its average volume of 501,141. The company has a market capitalization of $752.18 million, a PE ratio of 171.67 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.20. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $4.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.65. Endurance International Group has a twelve month low of $4.13 and a twelve month high of $10.06.

Endurance International Group (NASDAQ:EIGI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The software maker reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $278.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $279.72 million. Endurance International Group had a positive return on equity of 5.21% and a negative net margin of 2.07%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.01) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Endurance International Group will post -0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

EIGI has been the topic of several research reports. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Endurance International Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Endurance International Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Endurance International Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.63.

About Endurance International Group

Endurance International Group Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based platform solutions for small-and medium-sized businesses in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Web Presence, Domain, and Email Marketing. It offers Web hosting services, including entry-level shared hosting, and virtual private server and dedicated hosting solutions; Website building tools that enable subscribers to create a Web presence; domain registration, management, and resale services; malware protection solutions to protect subscribers' Websites from viruses, malicious code, and other threats; and backup control solutions that enable subscribers to schedule, maintain, manage, and restore backups of their online data and Websites.

