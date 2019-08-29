Short Interest in El Pollo LoCo Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:LOCO) Increases By 15.6%

El Pollo LoCo Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:LOCO) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,599,000 shares, a growth of 15.6% from the July 15th total of 3,976,700 shares. Approximately 20.8% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 407,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 11.3 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:LOCO traded up $0.27 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $10.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,740 shares, compared to its average volume of 566,493. The firm has a market capitalization of $378.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.87, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.37. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $10.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.85. El Pollo LoCo has a fifty-two week low of $9.60 and a fifty-two week high of $18.47.

El Pollo LoCo (NASDAQ:LOCO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The restaurant operator reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.02. El Pollo LoCo had a positive return on equity of 10.49% and a negative net margin of 0.36%. The firm had revenue of $113.74 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $113.74 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.22 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that El Pollo LoCo will post 0.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of El Pollo LoCo in the second quarter worth about $29,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of El Pollo LoCo by 253.8% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,981 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 3,573 shares in the last quarter. Alambic Investment Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of El Pollo LoCo during the 1st quarter valued at about $141,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new stake in shares of El Pollo LoCo during the 1st quarter valued at about $144,000. Finally, United Services Automobile Association raised its position in shares of El Pollo LoCo by 12.4% during the 2nd quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 11,566 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 1,276 shares in the last quarter. 94.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently issued reports on LOCO. ValuEngine cut El Pollo LoCo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. BidaskClub lowered El Pollo LoCo from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised El Pollo LoCo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.00.

El Pollo LoCo Company Profile

El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiary El Pollo Loco, Inc, develops, franchises, licenses, and operates quick-service restaurants under the El Pollo Loco name. The company offers citrus-marinated, flame-grilled chicken, and handcrafted entrée products, including specialty chicken burritos, chicken quesadillas, and chicken tortilla soup, as well as under 500 calorie entrees, and Pollo Bowl and Pollo salad products.

