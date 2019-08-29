Short Interest in Dova Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:DOVA) Declines By 12.3%

Dova Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:DOVA) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,420,600 shares, a decline of 12.3% from the July 15th total of 3,898,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 387,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 8.8 days. Approximately 28.2% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on DOVA shares. HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on shares of Dova Pharmaceuticals from $18.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Wedbush started coverage on shares of Dova Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock. BidaskClub lowered shares of Dova Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Dova Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Dova Pharmaceuticals from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.13.

Get Dova Pharmaceuticals alerts:

In other news, CEO David Zaccardelli sold 10,450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.94, for a total transaction of $166,573.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Life Sciences Maste Perceptive acquired 427,209 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $13.35 per share, for a total transaction of $5,703,240.15. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have acquired 610,916 shares of company stock worth $8,689,169 and have sold 27,807 shares worth $422,464. Insiders own 60.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DOVA. Quantamental Technologies LLC grew its stake in Dova Pharmaceuticals by 1,100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC now owns 2,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in Dova Pharmaceuticals by 222.2% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Doyle Wealth Management acquired a new position in Dova Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $49,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Dova Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $146,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in Dova Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $214,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.30% of the company’s stock.

DOVA traded up $0.75 on Wednesday, reaching $15.16. The company had a trading volume of 194,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 253,925. Dova Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $5.62 and a fifty-two week high of $26.49. The stock has a market cap of $421.34 million, a P/E ratio of -5.83 and a beta of 2.57. The company’s fifty day moving average is $15.71 and its 200 day moving average is $11.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 5.37 and a current ratio of 5.64.

Dova Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DOVA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.57) by ($0.03). Dova Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 544.09% and a negative return on equity of 101.60%. The company had revenue of $3.52 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.63 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Dova Pharmaceuticals will post -2.37 EPS for the current year.

Dova Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Dova Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on acquiring, developing, and commercializing drug candidates for thrombocytopenia disease. The company's lead product candidate is DOPTELET that is indicated for the treatment of thrombocytopenia in adult patients with chronic liver disease scheduled to undergo a procedure.

See Also: What is meant by holder of record?

Receive News & Ratings for Dova Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dova Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.