Short Interest in Delek Logistics Partners LP (NYSE:DKL) Increases By 16.0%

Delek Logistics Partners LP (NYSE:DKL) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 55,900 shares, a growth of 16.0% from the July 15th total of 48,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 26,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.1 days. Currently, 0.7% of the shares of the company are short sold.

In other Delek Logistics Partners news, Director Francis C. D’andrea sold 888 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.64, for a total value of $27,208.32. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,384 shares in the company, valued at $348,805.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. boosted its stake in shares of Delek Logistics Partners by 12.4% in the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 323,720 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $10,359,000 after purchasing an additional 35,793 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. bought a new stake in Delek Logistics Partners during the 2nd quarter valued at $14,523,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Delek Logistics Partners during the 2nd quarter valued at $2,562,000. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Delek Logistics Partners during the 2nd quarter valued at $231,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in Delek Logistics Partners by 20.1% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 13,738 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $440,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE DKL traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $29.89. 8,261 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 35,644. Delek Logistics Partners has a fifty-two week low of $27.01 and a fifty-two week high of $35.50. The firm has a market cap of $751.84 million, a PE ratio of 11.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.45 and a beta of 1.01. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.64.

Delek Logistics Partners (NYSE:DKL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $155.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $161.39 million. Delek Logistics Partners had a net margin of 12.85% and a negative return on equity of 58.83%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Delek Logistics Partners will post 2.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 5th were given a $0.85 dividend. This is a positive change from Delek Logistics Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.82. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 2nd. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.38%. Delek Logistics Partners’s payout ratio is 128.30%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Delek Logistics Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Delek Logistics Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd.

Delek Logistics Partners, LP owns and operates logistics and marketing assets for crude oil, and intermediate and refined products in the United States. It operates in two segments, Pipelines and Transportation, and Wholesale Marketing and Terminalling. The Pipelines and Transportation segment consists of assets, including pipelines and trucks, and ancillary assets that provide crude oil gathering and crude oil, intermediate and finished products transportation, and storage services primarily in support of the Tyler and El Dorado refineries, as well as offers crude oil and other products transportation services to third parties.

