Short Interest in Clean Harbors Inc (NYSE:CLH) Increases By 13.2%

Clean Harbors Inc (NYSE:CLH) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,399,700 shares, an increase of 13.2% from the July 15th total of 1,236,700 shares. Currently, 2.7% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 300,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.7 days.

In other news, COO Eric W. Gerstenberg sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.52, for a total value of $1,570,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 74,557 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,854,215.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Michael Louis Battles sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.00, for a total transaction of $76,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 42,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,219,892. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 44,142 shares of company stock worth $3,230,498. Insiders own 8.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CLH. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Clean Harbors by 415.5% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,143,316 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $81,289,000 after purchasing an additional 921,510 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Clean Harbors by 46.6% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,582,534 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $113,198,000 after purchasing an additional 502,754 shares during the period. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Clean Harbors by 26.4% in the first quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 1,696,082 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $121,321,000 after purchasing an additional 353,925 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Clean Harbors in the second quarter worth about $24,328,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Clean Harbors by 23.8% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,182,418 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $84,070,000 after purchasing an additional 227,507 shares during the period. 90.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently issued reports on CLH. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Clean Harbors from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. TheStreet upgraded shares of Clean Harbors from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. CIBC upgraded shares of Clean Harbors from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $88.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Clean Harbors from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $88.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Clean Harbors in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $86.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $82.00.

Shares of CLH traded up $0.42 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $74.58. 2,892 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 412,745. Clean Harbors has a 1-year low of $46.21 and a 1-year high of $80.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.06 billion, a PE ratio of 59.21 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.91. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $73.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $69.66.

Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The business services provider reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.04. Clean Harbors had a net margin of 2.53% and a return on equity of 7.46%. The company had revenue of $868.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $880.97 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.54 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Clean Harbors will post 1.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Clean Harbors, Inc provides environmental, energy, and industrial services in North America. The company operates through two segments, Environmental Services and Safety-Kleen. The Environmental Services segment collects, transports, treats, and disposes hazardous and non-hazardous waste that include resource recovery, physical treatment, fuel blending, incineration, landfill disposal, wastewater treatment, lab chemicals disposal, and explosives management services; and CleanPack, a service to collect, identify, categorize, specialized packaging, transportation, and disposal of laboratory chemicals and household hazardous wastes.

