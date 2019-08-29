Short Interest in Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO) Drops By 16.0%

Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,330,600 shares, a drop of 16.0% from the July 15th total of 15,871,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 7,620,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.7 days. Currently, 0.7% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Grimes & Company Inc. grew its stake in Altria Group by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 8,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $481,000 after acquiring an additional 717 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its stake in Altria Group by 68.1% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 78,710,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,520,337,000 after acquiring an additional 31,883,878 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its stake in Altria Group by 78.2% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 347,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,929,000 after acquiring an additional 152,302 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Altria Group by 15.4% in the 1st quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 54,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,156,000 after acquiring an additional 7,339 shares during the period. Finally, Bowling Portfolio Management LLC purchased a new stake in Altria Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,502,000. 62.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MO stock traded down $1.60 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $44.25. 18,213,942 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,985,613. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $51.32. Altria Group has a 1-year low of $42.40 and a 1-year high of $66.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.28. The firm has a market cap of $88.02 billion, a PE ratio of 11.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.38.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10. Altria Group had a net margin of 25.04% and a return on equity of 51.53%. The company had revenue of $5.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.08 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.01 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Altria Group will post 4.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Altria Group declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Tuesday, July 30th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to purchase up to 1.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.84 per share. This represents a $3.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.59%. This is a boost from Altria Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 80.20%.

MO has been the subject of several recent research reports. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Altria Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Altria Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $49.86 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, July 12th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Altria Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Altria Group in a research note on Monday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $68.00 target price on shares of Altria Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.74.

About Altria Group

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, smokeless products, and wine in the United States. It offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands.

