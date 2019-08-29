ShipChain (SHIP) 24 Hour Volume Tops $274.00

ShipChain (CURRENCY:SHIP) traded down 1% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on August 29th. Over the last seven days, ShipChain has traded 5.6% lower against the dollar. ShipChain has a market cap of $1.57 million and approximately $274.00 worth of ShipChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ShipChain token can currently be purchased for about $0.0060 or 0.00000063 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including HitBTC and IDEX.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get ShipChain alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002724 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010538 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $22.01 or 0.00231480 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $128.47 or 0.01351344 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0621 or 0.00000653 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0156 or 0.00000164 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.78 or 0.00018762 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $8.77 or 0.00092213 BTC.

Atlantis Blue Digital Token (ABDT) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.22 or 0.00023300 BTC.

About ShipChain

ShipChain’s genesis date was December 8th, 2017. ShipChain’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 261,156,558 tokens. The Reddit community for ShipChain is /r/shipchain . The official website for ShipChain is www.shipchain.io . ShipChain’s official Twitter account is @ShipChain and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling ShipChain

ShipChain can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC and IDEX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ShipChain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ShipChain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ShipChain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ShipChain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ShipChain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.