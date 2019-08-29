Shell Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:SHLX) Shares Sold by Pointe Capital Management LLC

Pointe Capital Management LLC decreased its position in Shell Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:SHLX) by 60.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,570 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 19,500 shares during the quarter. Pointe Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Shell Midstream Partners were worth $261,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Macroview Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Shell Midstream Partners during the first quarter worth $28,000. Advisor Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Shell Midstream Partners by 213.2% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 1,638 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,115 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Shell Midstream Partners during the second quarter worth $43,000. Lee Financial Co acquired a new stake in shares of Shell Midstream Partners during the second quarter worth $54,000. Finally, Monetary Management Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Shell Midstream Partners by 750.0% during the first quarter. Monetary Management Group Inc. now owns 6,800 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.19% of the company’s stock.

SHLX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lowered Shell Midstream Partners from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $22.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Shell Midstream Partners from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $23.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. Mizuho lowered Shell Midstream Partners from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $22.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Shell Midstream Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.38.

NYSE:SHLX traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $19.15. 722,375 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 730,259. The firm has a market cap of $4.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.64, a P/E/G ratio of 13.56 and a beta of 1.03. Shell Midstream Partners LP has a twelve month low of $15.86 and a twelve month high of $22.77. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $20.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.28.

Shell Midstream Partners (NYSE:SHLX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The pipeline company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $121.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $119.43 million. Shell Midstream Partners had a net margin of 97.92% and a negative return on equity of 137.43%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.35 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Shell Midstream Partners LP will post 1.41 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 14th. Investors of record on Monday, August 5th were given a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.98%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 2nd.

Shell Midstream Partners Profile

Shell Midstream Partners, L.P. owns, operates, develops, and acquires pipelines and other midstream assets in the United States. It owns interests in crude oil and refined products pipelines and terminals to transport onshore and offshore crude oil production to Gulf Coast and Midwest refining markets.

