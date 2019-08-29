Service Stream Limited (ASX:SSM) Insider Purchases A$2,760,000.00 in Stock

Service Stream Limited (ASX:SSM) insider Leigh Mackender acquired 1,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of A$2.76 ($1.96) per share, for a total transaction of A$2,760,000.00 ($1,957,446.81).

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion and a P/E ratio of 22.33. The business has a 50 day moving average of A$2.86 and a 200-day moving average of A$2.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.59, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.25. Service Stream Limited has a twelve month low of A$1.47 ($1.04) and a twelve month high of A$3.06 ($2.17).

The business also recently disclosed a Final dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 2nd will be issued a $0.055 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 17th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.96%. Service Stream’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.77%.

Service Stream Limited accesses, designs, builds, installs, and maintains networks in Australia. It operates through Fixed Communications, Network Construction, and Energy & Water segments. The Fixed Communications segment offers a range of operations and maintenance, and other works services, including customer connections and service assurance, as well as asset remediation, augmentation, and relocation to the owners of fixed-line telecommunication networks.

