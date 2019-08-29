SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) Shares Sold by Parnassus Investments CA

Parnassus Investments CA lessened its stake in shares of SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) by 3.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,529,420 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 61,054 shares during the quarter. Parnassus Investments CA owned approximately 1.01% of SEI Investments worth $85,800,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of SEI Investments by 67.4% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 866,478 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $40,030,000 after purchasing an additional 349,016 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of SEI Investments by 19.1% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,770,128 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $81,741,000 after purchasing an additional 283,678 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of SEI Investments in the 1st quarter valued at $393,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SEI Investments by 136.9% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,921 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $884,000 after purchasing an additional 9,777 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Planning raised its position in SEI Investments by 6.8% during the first quarter. Creative Planning now owns 6,187 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $323,000 after acquiring an additional 396 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SEI Investments stock traded up $1.02 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $57.15. 5,277 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 444,514. SEI Investments has a 1 year low of $42.27 and a 1 year high of $64.21. The company has a market capitalization of $8.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.31. The business has a fifty day moving average of $57.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $54.34. The company has a quick ratio of 5.61, a current ratio of 5.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The asset manager reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.03. SEI Investments had a net margin of 29.85% and a return on equity of 29.86%. The business had revenue of $409.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $412.28 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.75 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that SEI Investments will post 3.22 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Sarah Blumenstein sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.25, for a total value of $291,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 10,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $622,168.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Dennis Mcgonigle sold 19,722 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.19, for a total transaction of $1,147,623.18. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 587,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,172,775.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 34,222 shares of company stock valued at $2,017,423 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 22.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub cut shares of SEI Investments from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SEI Investments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $63.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of SEI Investments from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. SEI Investments has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.50.

SEI Investments Profile

SEI Investments Company is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides wealth management, retirement and investment solutions, asset management, asset administration, investment processing outsourcing solutions, financial services, and investment advisory services to its clients.

