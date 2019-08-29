Seattle Genetics (NASDAQ:SGEN) Now Covered by BTIG Research

BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Seattle Genetics (NASDAQ:SGEN) in a research note released on Monday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm issued a neutral rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Piper Jaffray Companies upgraded Seattle Genetics from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and lifted their price target for the company from $64.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Seattle Genetics from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $72.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. William Blair reiterated a buy rating on shares of Seattle Genetics in a research report on Friday, July 19th. BidaskClub upgraded Seattle Genetics from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a buy rating on shares of Seattle Genetics in a research report on Sunday, April 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $84.36.

Shares of SGEN stock opened at $73.23 on Monday. Seattle Genetics has a 1 year low of $50.71 and a 1 year high of $84.37. The stock has a market cap of $11.81 billion, a PE ratio of -44.38 and a beta of 2.04. The business’s fifty day moving average is $74.47 and its 200-day moving average is $71.56.

Seattle Genetics (NASDAQ:SGEN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 16th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.10). Seattle Genetics had a negative net margin of 36.94% and a negative return on equity of 17.16%. The firm had revenue of $218.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $189.76 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.47 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Seattle Genetics will post -1.31 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Clay B. Siegall sold 20,149 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.52, for a total transaction of $1,541,801.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Jean I. Liu sold 3,716 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $278,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 98,793 shares of company stock valued at $7,130,758. Corporate insiders own 33.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Seattle Genetics by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,116,057 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $63,196,000 after buying an additional 69,251 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in Seattle Genetics during the first quarter worth approximately $763,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in Seattle Genetics by 20.2% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 33,567 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,458,000 after purchasing an additional 5,633 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in Seattle Genetics by 5.3% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 78,616 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,758,000 after purchasing an additional 3,948 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Seattle Genetics by 1.1% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 15,738 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,153,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. 98.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Seattle Genetics

Seattle Genetics, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies for the treatment of cancer in the United States and internationally. The company markets ADCETRIS, an antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) for the treatment of patients with Hodgkin lymphoma or CD30-positive T-cell lymphomas.

