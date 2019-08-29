SCRL (SCRL) Reaches Market Cap of $14.47 Million

SCRL (CURRENCY:SCRL) traded 7.2% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on August 29th. SCRL has a market capitalization of $14.47 million and approximately $215,552.00 worth of SCRL was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SCRL token can now be purchased for about $0.0752 or 0.00000828 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including IDAX, IDEX, Hotbit and LATOKEN. During the last week, SCRL has traded 19.6% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002709 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010534 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.97 or 0.00231082 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $128.75 or 0.01354079 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0620 or 0.00000652 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0155 or 0.00000163 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.81 or 0.00019076 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $8.78 or 0.00092303 BTC.

Atlantis Blue Digital Token (ABDT) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00022288 BTC.

About SCRL

SCRL’s launch date was April 17th, 2018. SCRL’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 192,494,931 tokens. SCRL’s official website is www.scroll.network . SCRL’s official Twitter account is @OficcialScroll . The official message board for SCRL is medium.com/@solutech.scrolla

SCRL Token Trading

SCRL can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit, LATOKEN, IDEX and IDAX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SCRL directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SCRL should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SCRL using one of the exchanges listed above.

