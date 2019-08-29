Scott L. Bok Purchases 36,761 Shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. (NYSE:GHL) Stock

Greenhill & Co., Inc. (NYSE:GHL) CEO Scott L. Bok bought 36,761 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $13.71 per share, for a total transaction of $503,993.31. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 16,791 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $230,204.61. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE GHL opened at $13.89 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $14.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.34. The firm has a market cap of $287.03 million, a P/E ratio of 8.63 and a beta of 0.85. Greenhill & Co., Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.65 and a 52 week high of $31.08. The company has a quick ratio of 4.00, a current ratio of 4.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.56.

Greenhill & Co., Inc. (NYSE:GHL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The financial services provider reported ($0.53) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.98). Greenhill & Co., Inc. had a negative return on equity of 8.98% and a negative net margin of 2.03%. The company had revenue of $56.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.26 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.38 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 36.6% on a year-over-year basis.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 4th will be given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.44%. Greenhill & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.42%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Greenhill & Co., Inc. by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,694,247 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,613,000 after purchasing an additional 22,602 shares in the last quarter. Capital Management Corp VA boosted its position in Greenhill & Co., Inc. by 74.5% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Management Corp VA now owns 1,217,104 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,540,000 after purchasing an additional 519,541 shares in the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC boosted its position in Greenhill & Co., Inc. by 20.0% in the 2nd quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 291,245 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,958,000 after purchasing an additional 48,625 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Greenhill & Co., Inc. by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 261,285 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,551,000 after purchasing an additional 8,555 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Greenhill & Co., Inc. in the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,255,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.51% of the company’s stock.

GHL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. ValuEngine upgraded Greenhill & Co., Inc. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Buckingham Research dropped their target price on Greenhill & Co., Inc. from $29.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Greenhill & Co., Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Greenhill & Co., Inc. from a “b-” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.67.

Greenhill & Co, Inc, an independent investment bank, provides financial and strategic advisory services to corporations, partnerships, institutions, and governments worldwide. The company offers advisory services to clients in relation to mergers, acquisitions, divestitures, spin-offs, and other strategic transactions, as well as various stages of a transaction's life cycle ranging from initial structuring and negotiation to final execution.

