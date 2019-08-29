Sciencast Management LP Takes Position in Lithia Motors Inc (NYSE:LAD)

Sciencast Management LP acquired a new stake in Lithia Motors Inc (NYSE:LAD) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $469,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in LAD. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lithia Motors by 6,081.4% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 205,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,022,000 after purchasing an additional 201,780 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Lithia Motors by 17.8% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,323,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,036,000 after purchasing an additional 200,381 shares during the last quarter. Redwood Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lithia Motors during the second quarter valued at $19,895,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lithia Motors during the first quarter valued at $11,060,000. Finally, Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Lithia Motors by 65.0% during the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 204,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,969,000 after purchasing an additional 80,601 shares during the last quarter.

NYSE:LAD traded up $2.23 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $133.15. 3,405 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 203,207. The firm has a market cap of $3.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.46, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.11. Lithia Motors Inc has a twelve month low of $67.90 and a twelve month high of $139.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 1.16. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $126.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $109.42.

Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $2.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.87 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $3.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.19 billion. Lithia Motors had a return on equity of 20.74% and a net margin of 2.24%. Lithia Motors’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.52 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Lithia Motors Inc will post 11.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, August 9th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 8th. Lithia Motors’s payout ratio is 12.02%.

In related news, Director Louis Miramontes sold 450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.34, for a total transaction of $59,103.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $360,659.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Susan O. Cain sold 723 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.78, for a total value of $97,445.94. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,651 shares in the company, valued at $1,570,321.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.21% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on LAD shares. ValuEngine downgraded Lithia Motors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Craig Hallum upped their target price on Lithia Motors from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Buckingham Research downgraded Lithia Motors from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $120.00 to $125.00 in a report on Monday, July 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Lithia Motors from $117.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Lithia Motors from $129.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $124.44.

Lithia Motors Company Profile

Lithia Motors, Inc operates automotive franchises, and retails new and used vehicles in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Domestic, Import, and Luxury. It sells new and used cars, replacement parts, vehicle service contracts, vehicle protection products, and credit insurance products; provides vehicle maintenance, warranty, paint, and repair services; and arranges related financing.

