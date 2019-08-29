Sciencast Management LP Takes $519,000 Position in Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL)

Sciencast Management LP acquired a new stake in Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 12,300 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $519,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of FL. Bremer Bank National Association purchased a new position in Foot Locker in the first quarter worth $26,000. CWM LLC raised its position in Foot Locker by 264.1% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 477 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware purchased a new position in Foot Locker in the first quarter worth $33,000. Thor Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Foot Locker in the first quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in Foot Locker by 75.1% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 655 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. 99.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on FL shares. Canaccord Genuity dropped their price target on Foot Locker from $82.00 to $81.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 24th. TheStreet cut Foot Locker from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, June 17th. Wedbush dropped their price target on Foot Locker from $64.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. B. Riley dropped their price target on Foot Locker from $62.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Foot Locker from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Foot Locker presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.60.

In related news, Director Matthew M. Mckenna sold 7,000 shares of Foot Locker stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.53, for a total transaction of $283,710.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 26,862 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,088,716.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Foot Locker stock traded up $0.44 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $36.17. 187,684 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,889,468. The company has a market capitalization of $3.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.65, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 0.98. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.47. Foot Locker, Inc. has a 1 year low of $33.12 and a 1 year high of $68.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.99.

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 23rd. The athletic footwear retailer reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66. The firm had revenue of $1.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.83 billion. Foot Locker had a return on equity of 21.05% and a net margin of 6.51%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.75 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Foot Locker, Inc. will post 4.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Investors of record on Friday, October 18th will be given a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 17th. Foot Locker’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.27%.

Foot Locker, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an athletic shoes and apparel retailer. The company operates in two segments, Athletic Stores and Direct-to-Customers. The Athletic Stores segment retails athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, and equipment under various formats, including Foot Locker, Kids Foot Locker, Lady Foot Locker, Champs Sports, Footaction, Runners Point, Sidestep, and SIX:02.

