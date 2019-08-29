Sciencast Management LP Makes New Investment in Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN)

Sciencast Management LP acquired a new position in Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 21,800 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $490,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in URBN. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC acquired a new position in shares of Urban Outfitters in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $20,258,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Urban Outfitters by 182.8% in the 1st quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 811,393 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $24,050,000 after buying an additional 524,469 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Urban Outfitters by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,045,443 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $179,186,000 after buying an additional 363,325 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Urban Outfitters by 48.6% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 927,218 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $21,094,000 after buying an additional 303,402 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Urban Outfitters by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,083,951 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $102,389,000 after buying an additional 227,342 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Urban Outfitters alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BidaskClub raised Urban Outfitters from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Deutsche Bank dropped their price target on Urban Outfitters from $29.00 to $28.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 16th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target (down from $33.00) on shares of Urban Outfitters in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Loop Capital dropped their price target on Urban Outfitters to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Finally, KeyCorp reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Urban Outfitters in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.82.

URBN traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $23.61. The stock had a trading volume of 73,277 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,684,631. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.57, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.60. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.41. Urban Outfitters, Inc. has a 52 week low of $19.63 and a 52 week high of $48.74.

Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 20th. The apparel retailer reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $962.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $981.40 million. Urban Outfitters had a return on equity of 18.10% and a net margin of 6.54%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.84 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Urban Outfitters, Inc. will post 2.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Urban Outfitters Company Profile

Urban Outfitters, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of general consumer products. The company operates in two segments, Retail and wholesale. It operates Urban Outfitters stores, which offer women's and men's fashion apparel, activewear, intimates, footwear, accessories, home goods, electronics, and beauty products for young adults aged 18 to 28; and Anthropologie stores that provide women's casual apparel, accessories, intimates, shoes, and home furnishings, as well as gifts, decorative items, and beauty and wellness products for women aged 28 to 45.

See Also: Economic Reports

Receive News & Ratings for Urban Outfitters Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Urban Outfitters and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.